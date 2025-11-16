A major rescue operation is underway in Sonbhadra, UP, after a stone mine collapsed, trapping around 15 workers. NDRF, SDRF, and other teams are on site, and one body has been recovered so far as efforts continue to save those still trapped.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sonbhadra Police, and the Fire Department are conducting rescue operations after a stone mine collapsed in Sonbhadra district on Sunday, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Varanasi Piyush Mordia said in a video message, "On 15th November, in Sonbhadra district, a stone mine collapse incident was reported. Workers are feared trapped here. NDRF, SDRF, CISF, Sonbhadra Police and Fire Department teams are here to rescue the people. Operation is underway..."

One Body Recovered, 15 Feared Trapped

An accident occurred in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a stone mine collapsed, leaving around 15 people feared trapped beneath the debris. According to officials, one body has been recovered so far as rescue teams continue operations at the site.

Multi-Agency Rescue Effort Underway

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts.

Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, is being used to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.

Authorities are continuing efforts to find and save those still trapped. Further information on the incident is still awaited.