BJP's Suvendu Adhikhari is set to become West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking the start of the 'Sonar Bangla' era. He defeated Mamata Banerjee, with the BJP winning 207 seats. PM Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP's Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that the "Sonar Bangla" era has officially begun as he is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal later in the day. Adhikari called it a historic moment as the state prepared to see its first-ever BJP government since Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata.

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'Historic Dawn for West Bengal'

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, "A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfill the dreams of our founding fathers."

He said the development marked the end of years of misrule and the beginning of a "double-engine" government focused on development, peace, and prosperity. "Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a 'Double Engine' era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins. Welcome, Pradhan Mantri Ji" the post read.

Adhikari Elected Legislative Party Leader

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata a day earlier.

BJP's Historic Mandate

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state. The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

Dignitaries to Attend Ceremony

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.