Sonam Wangchuk has denied the allegations of inciting protests, citing public anger over hospitalised youth. The core demand remains Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. Authorities have since banned public gatherings in the Leh region.

New Delhi: The Central Government on Thursday, September 25 revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s nonprofit organisation, citing repeated violations of the rules governing foreign funding for NGOs. The decision came a day after violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood, led by Wangchuk, which resulted in four deaths and at least 80 injuries, as well as damage to a BJP office and a CRPF vehicle. Following the unrest, the Home Ministry held Wangchuk responsible, alleging that his speeches incited protesters to attack government offices. Reports also suggested that there was a larger “conspiracy” behind the demonstrations, stating that the pro-statehood sentiment among Ladakh’s youth was exploited for political and personal gain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) accepted around Rs 1.5 crore in foreign funds before obtaining an FCRA license. It is also speculated that foreign and domestic donations may have been routed through multiple accounts. Donations reportedly grew from Rs 6 crore in 2023-24 to over Rs 15 crore in 2024-25. Some of the money has been allegedly diverted to Sheshyon Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a company said to have links to Wangchuk, or to personal accounts in violation of FCRA rules. Similar concerns were raised about the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), where six of nine accounts were reportedly undisclosed. Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike advocating for Ladakh’s statehood, said he anticipates being booked under the Public Safety Act. “I am ready... but a Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than a free Sonam Wangchuk,” he told PTI.

'No Role for Congress in Leh Ladakh Protests'

Sonam Wangchuk had earlier dismissed allegations that the Congress party played a role in mobilizing the protesters. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Amit Malviya and MP Nishikant Dubey, accused Congress representatives of instigating the unrest. Malviya specifically targeted Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, claiming he encouraged protesters to attack the BJP office and Hill Council. Dubey echoed similar allegations, linking the councillor to violent acts during the protest. Responding to these claims, Wangchuk said the Congress does not have sufficient influence over Ladakh’s youth to organize such large-scale protests. “A Congress councillor reacted in anger because two people from his village were hospitalized, but Congress does not have the reach to get 5,000 youth on the streets,” he told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.

Wangchuk clarified that the immediate trigger for the protest was the hospitalization of two individuals who had been on a 35-day hunger strike demanding statehood. The protest escalated due to public anger over their critical condition, prompting a shutdown across Leh. The demonstrators continue to press for Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, which provides special administrative protections for tribal areas under Articles 244(2) and 275(1). In response to the unrest, the Leh district administration invoked Section 163 of the BNS, banning rallies and public gatherings in the region.