Solar scam sexual assault case: Kerala HC sends notice to Congress MP KC Venugopal

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday accepted the revision petition filed by the complainant in the solar sexual assault case. The High Court sent notice to Congress MP KC Venugopal. The complainant filed the petition when the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Court accepted the report submitted by the CBI, which gave a clean chit to Venugopal in a sexual assault case.

Justice CS Dias directed that notices be served to Venugopal, the CBI and the state government. Former Madras High Court judge and Supreme Court lawyer S Nagamuthu appeared for the complainant.

The complainant states that CBI failed to conduct the investigation based on scientific evidence and says that the Magistrate Court exceeded its legal jurisdiction.

The complainant claimed that the Magistrate Court essentially held a mini-trial, using evidence from the investigating agency, and acquitted the accused. The court didn't follow the proper legal procedures when dealing with the CBI's reports and her protest petition. It's against the law to dismiss a protest petition without hearing from the complainant and their witnesses.

”The attempt of the investigating agency was only to show that the complainant/victim is a person with criminal background and is of shady character. It is the admitted case of the complainant/victim that she is involved in many criminal cases registered on the basis of complaints filed by the customers of the company for non-completion of works undertook by the company(solar panel installations). No other case is registered against the complainant anywhere. The investigating agency is making allegations against the complainant or victim in the closure report”, the complainant said in her petition.