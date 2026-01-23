Snowfall in Doda and other parts of J&K ends a three-month dry spell, bringing relief. The Bhaderwah Winter Carnival is boosting the economy and tourism, with officials highlighting security and plans for enhanced connectivity by 2030.

Snowfall Ends Prolonged Dry Spell in J&K

After a prolonged dry spell of nearly three months, snowfall finally began in both the plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and its adjoining areas from Friday midnight. As the snow blanketed the entire region, people expressed a sense of significant relief and happiness at the much-awaited snowfall.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Baramulla, Budgam, and the hill resort town of Batote in Ramban also received a significant amount of snowfall, covering the area in a mesmerising white spell.

Bhaderwah Winter Carnival Boosts Tourism

Earlier, MLA Daleep Singh Parihar on Sunday said that the ongoing Bhaderwah Winter Carnival is contributing to Jammu and Kashmir's economy by attracting tourists from across the country, expressing gratitude to visitors who travelled from distant places to attend the festival.

Inaugurated on Saturday, the Bhaderwah Winter Carnival has drawn large crowds and showcased the region's winter charm.

Speaking to ANI, the MLA highlighted the administration's efforts in organising the festival and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors. "I thank all who have come from far distant places to attend this winter carnival. People seems quiet enchanted by the valley's winter charm... Local administration has been very supportive in organising the fair. This will boost tourism across the valley..." he said.

Security Measures for Tourists

The MLA added that adequate security arrangements have been put in place, with nearby police stations ensuring the safety of all tourists during the festival. "There are several police stations nearby ensuring proper security arrangements for all tourists," he said.

Future Connectivity Plans

Looking ahead, Parihar emphasised that the government aims to provide complete travel connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir by 2030, which would further enhance tourism in the region. "Major development has taken place after 2014. Road connectivity has been ensured only for major tourist spots after that. Efforts are now being made to ensure that by 2030, no tourist spot is left out. We pray that this tourist footfall keeps increasing," he added. (ANI)