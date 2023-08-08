Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skyrocketing Onam Travel rates: Airfares from Kerala to Gulf countries go up by four times

    The airlines assert that price increases in response to rising demand are a typical occurrence and that all airline firms adhere to the same pricing structure.

    Skyrocketing Onam Travel rates: Airfares from Kerala to Gulf countries go up by four times anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Exorbitant flight ticket costs are cause for concern for expatriates from Kerala who are travelling back to Gulf countries after the holidays. Airlines are demanding exorbitant rates, forcing expatriates to pay lakhs of rupees to return, as schools on the Arabian Peninsula resume next month. The cost of a ticket to Dubai from the airports in Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram, and Karipur is more than Rs 25000 per person. Even if the travellers decide to travel soon, it would cost more than a thousand dirhams.

    The cost of travelling from Kerala airports to the Gulf region is three times more than it is from major cities like Mumbai. In order to prepare for the influx of expats returning after the Onam celebration, rates are raised towards the end of this month and the beginning of September.

    Currently, one-way tickets cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 75,000 from Kerala to the Gulf region. Today, however, one can get a return trip from Gulf to Kerala for as little as Rs 10,000. One should be aware that even for services with a layover of 10 to 24 hours, tickets might cost up to Rs 37,000. The cost for passengers to switch flights to locations like Muscat and Colombo is high.

    Flight charges from Thiruvananthapuram to Gulf destinations:

    Dubai - 47,662 (Air India Express) Dubai - 72,143 (Emirates) Abu Dhabi - 74,403 (Air Arabia) Abu Dhabi - 39,788 (Air India Express) Sharjah - Riyadh - 78,972 (Air Arabia), Kozhikode - Doha - 39,375 (Air India Express) Abu Dhabi - Dammam - 70,426 (Etihad) Kuwait - 54,100 (Kuwait Airways).

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023 Russia Ukraine War India enjoys credibility says Ambassador Anil Trigunayat

    'India enjoys credibility; it's accepted as benevolent and benign power'

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC rejects PIL to ban entry of non-Hindus AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC rejects PIL to ban entry of non-Hindus

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns AJR

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

    Rajya Sabha chairman suspends TMC MP Derek O'Brien for remainder of Parliament Session; check details AJR

    Rajya Sabha chairman suspends TMC MP Derek O'Brien for remainder of Parliament Session; check details

    No confidence motion debate live updates: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi parliament today

    No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi protects Rahul; BJP's Nishikant Dubey taunts Gandhis

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16 may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC watch teaser gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16, may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC | WATCH

    What is National Happiness Happens Day? Know these 7 facts LMA

    What is National Happiness Happens Day? Know these 7 facts

    Ranveer Singh becomes the first Indian brand ambassador for Italian Superbike Ducati MSW

    Ranveer Singh becomes the first Indian brand ambassador for Italian Superbike Ducati

    7 disadvantages of 'Working from Home' RBA EAI

    7 disadvantages of 'Working from Home'

    Beagle to Chihuahua-7 Dog breeds that bark the most RBA EAI

    Beagle to Chihuahua-7 Dog breeds that bark the most

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon