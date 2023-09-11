'Sky would not fall if...' Adhir Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the G20 gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 10. " Nothing would have happened if she hadn't attended the dinner. The sky would not fall. Mahabharata would not have become impure," he added.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about her choice to attend the G20 gala dinner given by President Droupadi Murmu, asking if that would not weaken her position against the Narendra Modi-led government. The West Bengal Congress president was also curious whether there was “any other reason" behind the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo taking part in the dinner programme.

Meanwhile, the TMC took a swing back at Chowdhury saying — Banerjee is one among the prime movers behind the INDIA bloc — he did not need to chide her about protocols that are to be followed from the administrative point of view.

The Congress leader said: "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) travelled to Delhi a day before the dinner since several non-BJP CMs decided not to attend. She attended the event in the same room as Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Taking a jibe at her presence at the dinner, the Congress leader as quoted by media reports said, “Nothing would have happened if she hadn’t attended the dinner. The sky would not fall. Mahabharata would not have become impure. The Quran would not have been impure."

Chowdhury continued, "I wonder what made her rush all the way to Delhi to attend the dinner party with these politicians."

In response to his statements, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that everyone knows Mamata Banerjee is one of the architects behind INDIA and no one can question her commitment.

The TMC chief arrived in Delhi on Friday for the dinner party that was scheduled for Saturday. However, Banerjee’s flight — originally scheduled for Saturday — was rescheduled to Friday after the flight plans were regularised in view of the security measures taken for the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The G20 Summit successfully concluded on Sunday in the national capital after prime minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 presidency to the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.