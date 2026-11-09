Six people, including a family, died in a fire at a jewellery trader's home in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities suspect a short circuit caused the blaze, and the Chief Minister has announced financial assistance for the affected families.

Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Seoni

Six members of a family died after a fire broke out at the residence of a jewellery trader in Chhapara block of Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district around 4 am, police said on Monday. According to Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishna Lalchandani, around 10 people were present in the house when the fire broke out. While six members died due to suffocation and burn injuries, four others were safely rescued by the police and local residents.

The deceased have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni, his wife Rajkumari Soni, their daughter, who had come from Indore, a grandson and two daughters-in-law, the SP said. Their two sons and a grandson and granddaughter were rescued safely.

Investigation Into the Incident

Speaking to reporters, Lalchandani said, “The fire broke out at around 4 am. Kundan Soni was a jewellery trader who had his shop on the ground floor and his residence above it. There were 10 members of the family residing when the incident occurred. Unfortunately, some people died due to suffocation and others due to burn injuries. A prompt response from the police and local residents helped rescue four people safely, while six people died in the incident,” Lalchandani said.

He further said that a preliminary assessment indicated that a short circuit could have triggered the fire, though a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to examine the spot. “A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to examine the site. Prima Facie, it seems that a short circuit could have triggered the fire. The house also appeared to have inadequate ventilation, while locks installed at various places in the jewellery shop reportedly made it difficult for family members to escape,” the SP said.

He further added that the Collector was also informed about the incident, and if required, an investigation would be initiated to probe the matter and ascertain the reason for the incident. “FSL team is reaching the spot, a technical investigation will be conducted and the electricity department will also examine the site to ascertain the cause of the fire,” the SP said.

Government Response

Earlier, another fire tragedy occurred in Katni district, where six members of a family were killed in a blaze at a plastic goods and wholesale shop on Diwali night. The blaze erupted on the ground floor of a three-storey building, trapping family members residing on the upper floors.

Reacting to the two incidents, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. “The news of the tragic fire incidents in Barhi in Katni district and Chhapara in Seoni district on the occasion of Diwali, resulting in the deaths of several members of two families, is deeply heart-wrenching. I pay my humble tributes to the departed souls. I have given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased,” the Chief Minister said.

He added, “I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense loss. Om Shanti.” (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)