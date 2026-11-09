BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for describing Diwali as an 'Eid of happiness', accusing him of promoting an anti-Hindu mindset and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

BJP Criticizes Mallikarjun Kharge Over Diwali Remark

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his description of Diwali as an "Eid of happiness", calling him a "remote-controlled president" and alleging that the Congress leadership was promoting an "anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan mindset".

Addressing a press conference here, Bhatia alleged that Kharge's remarks reflected the mindset of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of indulging in appeasement politics and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Bhatia Accuses Congress of Appeasement

"This is the DNA of the Congress party - 1) indulge in blatant appeasement of the Muslim class, 2) even during a festival that is a festival of joy, happiness, inclusiveness, hurt these sentiments of the Hindu community. Mallikarjun Kharge is the remote-controlled national president of Congress; battery by Sonia Gandhi, holding the finger of Rahul Gandhi. Whatever statement Mallikarjun Kharge makes, he is actually furthering the anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatana mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in his own words," Bhatia said.

He further questioned Kharge's choice of words while extending Diwali greetings, saying that the Congress president appeared to struggle to refer to the festival by its name.

"Yesterday, when everyone was extending Diwali greetings, we did not really expect Mallikarjun Kharge ji to extend his wishes to Hindus on Diwali. But then he made a statement in which he called Diwali ‘an Eid of happiness’. He said it was an Eid of happiness for the entire world," Bhatia said.

"If there is one of the oldest religions and cultures in the world, it is Hinduism. Lord Ram is revered by all of us. But the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, who represents what we call the Congress, or the Muslim party, seems to stumble even while saying ‘Diwali’. Why does Kharge ji find it so difficult to say Diwali? Why does his tongue falter when he says the word?" he added.

Defining Secularism and Identity

Bhatia also said that the Congress's definition of secularism amounted to silencing the majority. "I must say the definition of the secularism for congress is to silence the majority. It seemed as though Mallikarjun Kharge might start crying while speaking about Diwali," he said.

In a post on X, the BJP spokesperson questioned why Kharge had described Diwali as the "Eid of happiness", arguing that the two festivals had their own distinct significance, traditions and identities.

"Eid has its own significance, while Diwali possesses its own sanctity, traditions, and identity," Bhatia said, asking whether Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kharge would ever refer to Eid as the "Diwali of happiness". "Respect the faith of Hindus; do not attempt to change the identity of their festivals. Diwali was, is, and will always remain Diwali," he added.

Kharge's Diwali Greeting Context

The BJP's criticism comes after Kharge extended Diwali greetings on November 7 and described the festival as an "Eid of happiness" while speaking to reporters.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity," the Congress president had said.

The BJP also accused the Congress of using the issue to pursue vote-bank politics ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)