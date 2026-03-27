Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel, calling the Opposition's criticism 'petty' and 'shameful' for politicizing a public relief measure amid rising global prices.

Sitharaman Slams 'Petty' Politics

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at the Opposition over criticism of the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel, calling their remarks "petty" and "shameful" while defending the move as a relief measure for the public. Speaking to reporters over allegations that the decision was politically motivated ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Sitharaman said, "Just shows how petty they can become. I don't think there can be anything more petty than this. You are bringing politics into something which is a relief for public. This is shameful."

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Details of the Fuel Duty Restructure

The Centre on Friday reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, according to a Gazette notification issued under the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports. The move comes amid rising global crude prices triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia, including disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil supply route.

Political Reactions to the Move

Backing the government, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said, "Every positive step taken by the Prime Minister is met with a negative reaction from Congress, and this is yet another example. It is a decision welcomed by the public."

Reacting to the decision, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the decision, alleging it was timed to influence voters. In a post on X, he said that despite multiple instances of falling global crude oil prices in the past decade, the government had not passed on the benefits to consumers. He claimed the latest cut was driven by electoral considerations and asked people to "wait till April 30."

Impact on Market and Fuel Supply

While the duty cut is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies facing losses due to high crude prices, retail fuel prices have remained unchanged so far.

The government, however, has assured that fuel supplies remain stable across the country, with adequate stocks and normal operations at retail outlets. (ANI)