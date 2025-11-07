Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the upcoming TATA OSAT Centre in Jagiroad, Morigaon, a project poised to make Assam a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing and generate vast employment.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited the upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Centre being developed by TATA Electronics at Jagiroad in Morigaon district. The visit, which took place on Thursday, marks a significant milestone in Assam's journey towards becoming a hub for advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in the Northeast.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Cornerstone for India's Semiconductor Mission

The TATA OSAT Centre at Jagiroad is envisioned as a cornerstone project under India's semiconductor manufacturing mission, reinforcing Assam's position as a rising industrial destination in the region. Upon their arrival at the project site, both the Finance Minister and the Chief Minister were welcomed by Randhir Thakur, CEO of TATA Electronics, who is also responsible for the Jagiroad OSAT Centre. Thakur presented an overview of the project's progress and outlined how the establishment of the OSAT facility will transform the industrial landscape of Assam. He also emphasized the vast employment opportunities that the project will generate, benefiting both the state and the entire Northeastern region.

Leaders Highlight Transformative Impact

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Union Finance Minister Sitharaman for her support in bringing this transformative project to Assam. He stated that the OSAT Centre will play a pivotal role in reshaping the state's industrial ecosystem and fostering large-scale employment and skill development.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman later interacted with local entrepreneurs and students, sharing valuable insights on the growing business and investment potential of Assam and the Northeast. She encouraged the youth to actively participate in the state's emerging industrial and technological opportunities.

Symbolic Gestures and Key Attendees

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister and the Chief Minister paid tributes to JN Tata and planted red sandal saplings at the OSAT Centre premises, symbolizing growth and sustainability.

The visit was also attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Ramakant Deuri, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, CEO of TATA Electronics Randhir Thakur, Project Head OSAT Jagiroad Asish Mishra, and several senior officials.