    Sita Soren, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s sister-in-law, joins BJP

    MLA from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Sita Soren resigned on Tuesday from all party positions. She also quit from the Jharkhand State Assembly. Soren joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Sita Soren, JMM legislator and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. Hours before joining the BJP, Sita Soren announced her resignation from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), claiming that she was being neglected and isolated in the state's ruling party.

    Soren joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai. The three-term MLA's decision to join the BJP is encouraging for the party's attempts to strengthen ties with the Scheduled Tribes, who have historically supported the JMM.
     

    In resignation letter addressed to both the party's head and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita complained that the party had not provided her and her family with enough assistance following the death of her husband, Durga Soren. Reluctantly, Sita made the decision to resign from her role in the party since she felt ignored. 

    She expressed disappointment, noting a departure from the party's fundamental principles by accommodating individuals whose beliefs diverge from its ethos. "I've become aware of a conspiracy against me and my family... I have no option but to resign," she stated.

