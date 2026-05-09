Following Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in as West Bengal CM, his father Sisir Adhikari stressed job creation as a priority and criticized Mamata Banerjee. His mother Gayatri expressed pride and recalled their family's struggles.

'Job creation the priority': Sisir Adhikari reacts to son's CM post

In a politically charged reaction following the formation of the new government in West Bengal, Sisir Adhikari, father of the newly appointed Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday said that the expectations of the people of Midnapore had been fulfilled and stressed that job creation for unemployed youth should be the foremost priority of the administration.

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Speaking to ANI, Sisir Adhikari said, "What our family and the people of Midnapore had expected came true...the first step towards development should be creating opportunities for the unemployed youth."

Taking a sharp political dig at the outgoing leadership, he also targeted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging a lack of respect for constitutional institutions. "She doesn't respect the Constitution and the Election Commission...," he said.

Mother expresses pride, recalls struggles

Meanwhile, Gayatri Adhikari, mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, expressed pride and emotion over her son's elevation to the top post in the state. She reflected on his journey and family struggles, while also sharing personal memories and emotional sentiments. She told ANI, "He should work for those who have made him the CM..his father is his inspiration, who fought CPIM alone when he was of Suvendu's age...he used to have rice with fish or egg...he loves hilsa, chicken, posto (poppy seeds)...his (Suvendu) life was at risk thrice in the last 5 years...those who caused this (life in danger), may they stay happy as well."

Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as CM after BJP's historic win

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress, which secured 80 seats.

Suvendu Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat in a closely watched electoral battle.

PM Modi extends best wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Adhikari on taking the oath as the CM of Bengal. "Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," PM Modi said on X.

Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead.… pic.twitter.com/ih2xY8ZXIo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

The Prime Minister said that Adhikari has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and has understood their aspirations from close quarters. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead. (ANI)