Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Rahul Gandhi over Delhi's poor air, blaming Congress and AAP for the long-standing issue. He asserted that the current BJP government under Rekha Gupta is improving the situation, citing past AQI data.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Delhi's poor Air Quality Index and said that the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party are responsible for the detoriating air quality in the national capital.

'Congress, AAP ruined Delhi's air'

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Rahul Gandhi is posting a video today asking how Delhi's AQI got so bad. Rahul Gandhi, no one else ruined it. The Congress government started it for 15 years, and Arvind Kejriwal, your ally in the INDIA Alliance, ruined it for 10 years."

He lauded the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and said, "The cleanest days of the last decade were delivered by Rekha Gupta's government this year. The dirtiest days so far, too, were during your 25-year government. Delhi's AQI is 309 today."

Sirsa cites past AQI data

He blamed the Congress party and the AAP and highlighted the bad AQI of Delhi from the past several years, saying, "When your ally Arvind Kejriwal was in power last year, it was 382. The year before that, it was 468. The year before that, it was 450. The year before that, it was 314. The year before that, it was 494, and the year before that, it was 340."

He said that even after the number of vehicles increased by ten per cent, construction increased by 21 per cent, and vehicles older than ten to fifteen years are still operational in the city. "The lowest AQI is still in place during Rekha Gupta's government," he added.

'Spreading lies to defame Delhi govt'

"Rahul Gandhi, you left this disease behind, and Rekha Gupta's BJP government is correcting it. The lies you are spreading today were spread by Priyanka Gandhi yesterday... Jairam Ramesh said that Rs 34 crore had been spent on cloud seeding, there could be no greater fraud or dishonesty than this... You want to defame the Delhi government and the people of Delhi systematically. The AQI disease was inflicted by you, Congress, and your ally, the Aam Aadmi Party. If you don't know, listen now...," he added further.

This comment from Delhi Mister came after LoP Rahul Gandhi shared a video highlighting the deteriorating AQI of Delhi. Posting the video on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Year after year, Delhi's air is becoming increasingly poisonous, but BJP governments just keep changing their excuses. Now, both at the centre and in Delhi, it's their own government in power. Now, no excuses, the public wants clean air."