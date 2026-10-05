Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong met and congratulated new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Wong highlighted the deep historical and economic ties, noting Singapore is the largest foreign investor and looks to build on this foundation.

Singapore Envoy Congratulates New Tamil Nadu CM

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai and conveyed Singapore's “warm congratulations” to him on assuming office, while expressing the country's interest in further strengthening its longstanding ties with Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Wong said, “Glad to call on Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. I conveyed Singapore's warm congratulations on his assumption of office and our best wishes for CM’s successful tenure.”

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between Singapore and Tamil Nadu, Wong said the two are “bound by deep historical, cultural, and economic ties”. “As the largest foreign investor in TN, we look forward to building on this strong foundation in the years ahead,” he added.

The meeting comes as Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), leads the Tamil Nadu government following his party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Singapore envoy's remarks underline the importance attached to economic cooperation between Singapore and Tamil Nadu, particularly as the state continues to attract foreign investment.

Diplomatic Engagements Extend to BJP

In a separate post on X, the Deputy High Commission of Singapore said it had also met BJP National Vice President and Member of Parliament Baijayant Jay Panda. “Pleased to meet BJP National Vice President and Member of Parliament, The Honourable Baijayant Jay Panda, a dear friend of Singapore. Appreciate his sharp insights and views on what more Singapore and India can do together,” the Deputy High Commission said.

Political Climate: Upcoming Bypolls

Wong's meeting with Vijay also comes a day ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, the first electoral contests since the TVK-led government came to power. (ANI)