Following a meeting with the Kisan Sangh and officials, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has cancelled the Simhastha land pooling scheme for the 2028 religious festival in Ujjain. The move addresses farmers' interests and was welcomed by the union.

Simhastha Land Pooling Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting on Monday with the Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party officials, public representatives from Ujjain, and the Ujjain district administration. A comprehensive discussion was held regarding the Simhastha 2028, a religious festival held every 12 years in Ujjain. It was agreed that every possible effort should be made to ensure a divine, grand, and world-class event. The interests of saints and farmers will be comprehensively addressed. Following the discussion, a decision was made to cancel the Simhastha land pooling, according to the release. The Chief Minister directed the Urban Administration Development Department and the district administration to issue orders.

BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Mahesh Chaudhary, Kamal Singh Anjana, Atul Maheshwari, Laxmi Narayan Patel, Bharat Bais, and Ramesh Dangi from the Kisan Sangh were present at the meeting. BJP City President Sanjay Agarwal, District General Secretary Kamlesh Bairwa, General Secretary Jagdish Panchal, and Anand Khinchi were also present. The farmers' union welcomed the Chief Minister's decision and expressed gratitude, the release added.

Development Plans for Grand Simhastha 2028

Earlier, MP CM Mohan Yadav emphasised that the state government is receiving full support from everyone for the development works for the upcoming Simhastha 2028, a religious fest held every 12 years in Ujjain. He stressed that maintaining the pace of development is the government's top priority, and with due consideration to everyone's interests and constant dialogue, the state government is moving ahead on the path of development works, including land pooling.

The CM added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for permanent structures in view of the arrival, arrangements, and security management of crores of devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which also encouraged religious tourism in the area. Similarly, discussions with farmers regarding permanent construction for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain are underway.

The Chief Minister stressed that they "do not want to upset anyone", adding that the state government is committed to involving everyone, and the pace of development will continue. The CM further highlighted that the largest-ever Simhastha Mela in history will be held in Ujjain in 2028. (ANI)