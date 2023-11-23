Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation: It may take upto 15 hours to bring out 41 trapped workers

The rescue operation for 41 workers trapped inside the Sikyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, is making progress as obstacles are being cleared. Former PMO advisor Bhaskar Khulbe expressed confidence in reaching the trapped workers in the next 14-15 hours

The 41 workers who have been trapped inside the under-construction Sikyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand may be rescued in the next 15 hours as rescuers continue their efforts to reach them. Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, conveyed optimism about the progress, stating that the steel obstruction hindering pipe movement has been entirely removed. The team aims to advance 6 meters beyond the already reached 45-meter mark. A brief halt occurred due to an iron metal obstruction during drilling, but Khulbe expressed hope for an obstacle-free continuation.

Khulbe outlined the anticipated timeline, projecting that within the next 14-15 hours, they will surpass the 60-meter mark. It will take an additional 12-14 hours to reach the trapped workers, followed by 2-3 hours to assemble and evacuate them with the assistance of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

Shailesh Gulati, owner of the heavy equipment used in tunnel construction, told Asianet News Network indicated that approximately 53 meters of drilling remain, emphasizing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's continuous presence as a sign of confidence in an imminent breakthrough.

The rescue operation faces challenges such as the confined space inside the pipe and a scarcity of oxygen. Welding of pipes and drilling through debris have resumed to facilitate progress. A dedicated 41-bed ward at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur awaits the evacuees, with 41 ambulances positioned outside the tunnel for immediate transportation.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V.K. Singh and NDRF Director General Atul Karwal have arrived in Silkyara to assess the rescue operations on-site.

Neeraj Khairwal, the Uttarakhand Secretary and Nodal Officer overseeing the Silkayara rescue operation, reports that both the Chief Minister and General VK Singh (Retd) engaged in a conversation with the trapped workers. He emphasized that the workers' morale remained high, as conveyed by the workers themselves, who reassured that they were in good condition. Necessary medicines have been dispatched, and mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, have communicated with the 41 trapped workers, determining that they do not face any issues within the confined space.

The incident, which occurred on November 12, involved the collapse of a section of the under-construction tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside a 2 km-built portion on the Silkyara side. Despite the completion of concrete work ensuring safety, the workers faced challenges in the ongoing rescue operation. The auger machine encountered an earlier setback, hitting a metal obstruction, but efforts persist to overcome these hurdles and facilitate the safe evacuation of the trapped workers.