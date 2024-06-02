Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: SKM heads towards victory, CM Prem Singh Tamang wins from Rhenock

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is set form government in the state as it has won seven seats and leading on 24 others. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is leading on one seat, as per the latest Election Commission of India data.

Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of the SKM party, has emerged victorious in the Rhenock constituency, securing a decisive win over his SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal by a margin of 7,044 votes. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.

The main contenders candidates in the assembly elections include the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which wants to overthrow the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which is running for a second term in a row.

Candidates from the BJP, Congress, and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) are also running for office. CM Prem Singh Tamang and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, and well-known former Indian football player Bhaichung Bhutia are among the 146 candidates running for seats in the Sikkim elections.

In Sikkim, polls were held to elect 32 members to the State Legislative Assembly. Counting of votes will be conducted for nine seats in Gangtok district, seven in Namchi, five in Pakyong, four each in Soreng and Gyalshing and three in Mangan. In 2019, the SKM ended the 25-year reign of the SDF by securing 17 seats, surpassing the 15 seats won by the Chamling-led party.

