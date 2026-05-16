PM Narendra Modi greeted Sikkim on its 50th Statehood Day, promising continued support for the state's growth. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is attending the celebrations and will launch several development projects in the state.

PM Modi Greets Sikkim on 50th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Statehood Day and said the Centre would continue supporting the Himalayan state's growth and development trajectory. In a post on X, the Prime Minister extended his wishes as Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day celebration this year.

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"Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India's development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity. This occasion comes at a time when Sikkim is marking 50th Statehood Day celebrations," PM Modi said.

Recalling his recent visit to the state, the Prime Minister said the affection shown by the people of Sikkim would remain memorable for him. "A few days ago, I had the good fortune of being among the people of Sikkim for the celebrations. The warmth I received in Sikkim will remain a part of my memory. The Central Government will keep supporting Sikkim's growth trajectory in the times to come," he added.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India’s development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity. This occasion comes at a time when Sikkim is marking 50th Statehood Day celebrations. A… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

Sikkim's Journey to Statehood

Sikkim Statehood Day is observed annually on May 16 to commemorate the historic day in 1975 when the former Himalayan kingdom officially became the 22nd state of the Indian Union following a public referendum that abolished the monarchy.

Before joining India, Sikkim was ruled by the Namgyal dynasty and later functioned as an Indian protectorate under the Indo-Sikkim Treaty of 1950.

In April 1975, a referendum was conducted in which more than 97 per cent of voters supported abolishing the monarchy and integrating with India. Subsequently, on May 16, 1975, Sikkim formally became a state under the 36th Constitutional Amendment.

Union Minister Scindia Attends Celebrations

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is attending the Statehood Day celebrations during his official visit to Sikkim.

According to official information, Scindia will lay the foundation stone for several projects under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and launch the flagship USP Organic Farming Project aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the state.

The Union Minister is also reviewing key tourism, infrastructure and connectivity projects across Sikkim during his three-day visit.

His itinerary includes visits to Temi Tea Garden, the Bhaleydunga Skywalk Project, Orchidium and Nathula Pass, where he is expected to inspect facilities related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Scindia is scheduled to attend the State Day celebrations in Gangtok as the Guest of Honour.