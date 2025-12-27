Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced a nationwide 'Save MGNREGA' campaign from Jan 5. This opposes the Centre's move to replace the rural employment scheme with the new 'VB-G RAM G' Act.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that a nationwide "Save Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)" campaign will be launched from January 5. He said this decision comes in response to the centre's move to replace the MGNREGA with "VB-G RAM G" scheme. Speaking to media representatives at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the central government's decision and emphasised the importance of preserving the original scheme named after Mahatma Gandhi.

Responding to questions about the demolition of houses in Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah clarified that the area was designated for waste management and was not suitable for residential settlement. "Therefore, notices were issued to the people who had illegally occupied government land, asking them to vacate. As they did not comply, the encroachments were cleared," he said. He added that most of the affected residents were migrants and that, from a humanitarian perspective, instructions have been issued to the department's secretary and the commissioner to make alternative arrangements for the displaced families.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also announced that the party will launch a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign from January 5. Speaking to the media, Kharge said that party leaders took an oath during the meeting to protect MNREGA and oppose any attempt to weaken or alter the scheme. "In the meeting, we took an oath. We decided to launch a massive movement across the country, making the MNREGA scheme the central point. Indian National Congress party, taking a leading role, will launch the MNREGA Save Campaign from January 5th," Kharge said.

Emphasising the importance of the scheme, the Congress chief said MNREGA is not merely a welfare programme but a constitutional right. "We will protect the MNREGA at all costs. MNREGA is not just a scheme but a right to work guaranteed by the Constitution of India. We also pledge to democratically oppose every conspiracy to remove Gandhiji's name from MNREGA," he added.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat. The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

Earlier, Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, marking a decisive reform in India's rural employment and development framework. The Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a modern statutory framework that enhances livelihood security and is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)