Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated that Congress is not against women's reservation but opposes the BJP's move to link it with delimitation. He also accused the Centre of using probe agencies like the ED to target Congress leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Congress is opposed to the manner in which the BJP-led government sought to link delimitation with the bill to tweak women's reservation and said the party is in favour of quota for women. Talking to reporters, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that Congress candidates will win the Davangere and Bagalkot constituency by-elections. "The BJP people are against women's reservation. During the time when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, the Congress government introduced the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, bringing reservation for women and backward classes in local bodies. It was the NDA that stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. Now, for political reasons, they've added constituency delimitation and introduced the women's reservation bill. Ours is opposition to delimitation, not to women's reservation," he said.

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The Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women's reservation was defeated in Lok Sabha.

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of using probe agencies

Siddaramaiah accused BJP of using probe agencies to target political opponents. "The ED has raided the house of Nalpad, son of MLA Harris. The central government's investigative agencies are targeting and raiding Congress leaders, but no raids are happening on BJP people," he said.

'Minorities not being sidelined in Congress'

Answering a query, he said it is wrong to say that minorities are being sidelined in Congress. "When the party's senior leaders were deciding on the Davangere ticket, leaders from the minority community were present. The decision on who to give the ticket to was made right in front of them, and only afterward have they opposed it. I am confident that Congress candidates will win in the Davangere and Bagalkot constituency by-elections," he said.