Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says public support for Congress's Umesh Meti in the Bagalkote bypoll is 'beyond expectations.' He expressed confidence in victory, citing the late HY Meti's legacy and dismissing BJP's criticism as fear of defeat.

Siddaramaiah Confident in Bagalkote Bypoll

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that public support for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the Bagalkote assembly by-election is "beyond expectations".

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Speaking to the reporters while campaigning in the constituency, Siddaramaiah said that the atmosphere in the bypoll is conducive for the Congress. He expressed confidence in Umesh Meti's victory, who is contesting from the seat vacated due to the demise of his father, HY Meti.

Tributes to HY Meti's Legacy

The Chief Minister also highlighted the contributions of late HY Meti, saying he worked hard for the development of Bagalkote and served for the prosperity of all classes.

CM Responds to BJP Criticism

Responding to the BJP's remarks on his extensive campaigning in Bagalkote, Siddaramaiah said the opposition party in Karnataka is making such statements due to fear of defeat. He added that it is a tradition of the Congress to give tickets to the families of deceased MLAs, noting that such decisions have been taken in both Davangere and Bagalkote.

On 'Outgoing CM' Remarks

On remarks made by BJP leader Narayanaswamy regarding the Chief Minister's post, Siddaramaiah said he would abide by the decisions of the Congress high command and would not respond to the BJP's statements. Earlier this month, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who is Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Legislative Council, claimed that Siddaramaiah was an "outgoing Chief Minister" since he was preparing to resign.

Allegations of BJP's Neglect

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP, during its tenure, did not prioritise the establishment of a medical college in Bagalkote or provide relief to farmers under the Krishna Upper River Project. He reiterated that HY Meti's contribution to the development of the region was significant.

Developments in Davangere South Bypoll

Referring to political developments in Davangere South, Siddaramaiah said that Congress candidate Pailwan Sadiq has been persuaded to withdraw from the fray. He added that Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed will participate in the election campaign. Earlier, 'rebel' Sadiq Pailwan withdrew from the bypoll to the Davangere South assembly constituency after meeting Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on March 27.

By-Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight assembly constituencies in six states. The constituencies include Ponda (Goa), Umreth (Gujarat), Bagalkote and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Rahuri and Baramati (Maharashtra), Dharmanagar (Tripura), and Koridang (Nagaland).

Polling in the constituencies of Karnataka, Goa, Nagaland, and Tripura will be held on April 9, while the bypoll in assembly constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra will be conducted on April 23. After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, and the results will be declared the same day. (ANI)