Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expresses confidence in completing his full term, stating the Congress high command's decision is final. He denied political talks with KC Venugopal and said he would go to Delhi for cabinet reshuffle discussions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday exuded confidence in the Congress high command amid the speculations about a change in the state's Chief Minister, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. "I have complete faith in the high command. I am confident of completing my full term as Chief Minister. Whatever happens, the high command will decide everything. The high command's decision is final. I once thought it would be enough if I became an MLA just once. But I have become an MLA, Deputy Chief Minister, and Chief Minister," he said.

Furthermore, speaking on his meeting with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the Chief Minister said that the meeting did not involve any political discussions or the Cabinet reshuffle. "He was travelling to Delhi via Bengaluru through Mysuru. That's why I met him, that's all. No political discussion took place. I also did not discuss the cabinet reshuffle with him. Regarding the cabinet reshuffle, whenever the high command calls me to Delhi, I will go to Delhi," he stated.

Karnataka CM Post Controversy

The row over Karnataka Chief Minister's post is an ongoing power struggle within the Congress. The controversy began when the government reached its halfway mark, sparking speculation about a possible leadership change. Key players include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who is also a prominent Dalit leader.

Ballari Incident Probe

Moreover, on the Ballari incident, where violence erupted during preparations for the unveiling of the Maharishi Valmiki statue, he stressed that the report is yet to arrive, further stating that he will take the issue with the Home Minister in Bengaluru regarding handing over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). "JD(S) and BJP are doing politics over this issue. An investigation is currently underway. Let the report come; I will speak after that. Today, I will discuss with the Home Minister in Bengaluru about handing the case over to the CID," he added. (ANI)