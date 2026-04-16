Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged that the Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills are a 'political ploy' by the BJP-led government to secure a 2/3 majority in the 2029 elections and subsequently "alter" the Constitution.

Sibal alleges bills a 'political ploy' to alter Constitution

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday alleged that the 2026 Women's Reservation and Delimitation Amendment bills are a 'political ploy' of the ruling BJP-led NDA government to secure a 2/3 majority in the 2029 General Elections and "alter" the Constitution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament, Sibal claimed the Centre aims to "mislead people", but the Opposition is "more clever than them." "This is a constitutional amendment bill, not just a delimitation bill. They want to do delimitation first and then women's reservation. They have scrapped the (Women's Reservation) 2023 bill....What is the aim? They want to mislead people...They think we are fools, but we are actually more clever than them...They aim to get an advantage of 200 seats in northern India. If there are 66 more seats in southern India, it won't affect much; this way, they can retain power. Once they get a 2/3 majority, they will change the Constitution," he said.

Special Parliament Session and Bill Introduction

This comes in the backdrop of the 3-day special parliament sitting, which began earlier today. The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. The Lok Sabha primarily uses voice voting, but if challenged, a "division" is called, where the Automatic Vote Recorder (Ayes, Noes, Abstain) is utilised.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023. It seeks opposition support for passing the amendment bill to implement the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the 2011 census.

PM Modi on the importance of the moment

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the women's reservation bill, PM Modi said there are some important moments in the life of a country, and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

"Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments," he said. (ANI)