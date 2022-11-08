Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    'The facility will mainly be utilized for evaluating sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers,' the defence ministry said in a statement.

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    Moving a step closer towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has launched the testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems of the Indian Navy at its Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kerala's Kochi.

    Also Read: India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

    The hull module of the Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization and Evaluation (SPACE), which was launched recently, can be used by the Indian Navy onboard various platforms, including ships, submarines and helicopters.

    What is a hull-mounted sonar system?

    Hull-mounted sonar is the main underwater sensor of naval platforms, which detects submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles, diver-delivery vehicles and mines with accurate localization.

    About the SPACE facility

    Based on the concept design and a requirement projected by the NPOL, the SPACE facility has been constructed by Chennai-based L&T Shipbuilding.

    'The facility will mainly be utilized for evaluating sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers,' the defence ministry said in a statement.

    Considered a one-of-its-kind facility in the world, the SPACE facility has a uniqueness that lies in its specially-designed submersible platform, which can be lowered up to depths of 100 meters using a series of synchronously operated winches.

    The ministry further informed that the design and construction of the platform meet all the statutory needs of the Indian Register of Shipping and the vessel classifying authority and strictly adhere to the inspection and registration criteria as per Kerala Inland Vessel Rules.

    Earlier this year, in January, the Kerala State Board of Electricity gave its approval to NPOL for setting up a submersible platform for acoustic characterization and evaluation at the Idukki reservoir for sonar system testing and evaluation.

    INS Sagardhwani

    It must be noted that the NPOL has its own marine acoustic research vessel known as INS Sagardhwani, which was indigenously built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited.

    The vessel is run and maintained by the Indian Navy for DRDO and is based at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. It has a number of special facilities for conducting underwater ocean environmental and acoustic experiments both in shallow and deep waters. 

    In 1983, the NPOL first started with advanced panoramic sonar hull-mounted (APSOH). So far, it has delivered a number of sonar systems, including Panchendriya, Humsa, and Mihir, among others, which have been fitted onto submarines, surface ships and airborne platforms of the Indian Navy.

    Also Read: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malabar 2022: Indian warships in Japan's Yokosuka island

    Indian warships in Japan's Yokosuka island for Malabar 2022

    Indian Army second commanders conference from November 7 key issues to be discussed gcw

    Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    Recent Stories

    India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

    India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

    Are you a diabetic patient? Here's why exercise is important for you sur

    Are you a diabetic patient? Here's why exercise is important for you

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings RBA

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status, greetings and quotes, images to share RBA

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status, greetings and quotes, images to share

    Daily Horoscope for November 8 2022 Aries Taurus Cancer scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 8, 2022: Good day for Aries, be careful Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon