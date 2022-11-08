Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

'The facility will mainly be utilized for evaluating sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers,' the defence ministry said in a statement.

Moving a step closer towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has launched the testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems of the Indian Navy at its Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kerala's Kochi.

The hull module of the Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization and Evaluation (SPACE), which was launched recently, can be used by the Indian Navy onboard various platforms, including ships, submarines and helicopters.

What is a hull-mounted sonar system?

Hull-mounted sonar is the main underwater sensor of naval platforms, which detects submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles, diver-delivery vehicles and mines with accurate localization.

About the SPACE facility

Based on the concept design and a requirement projected by the NPOL, the SPACE facility has been constructed by Chennai-based L&T Shipbuilding.

Considered a one-of-its-kind facility in the world, the SPACE facility has a uniqueness that lies in its specially-designed submersible platform, which can be lowered up to depths of 100 meters using a series of synchronously operated winches.

The ministry further informed that the design and construction of the platform meet all the statutory needs of the Indian Register of Shipping and the vessel classifying authority and strictly adhere to the inspection and registration criteria as per Kerala Inland Vessel Rules.

Earlier this year, in January, the Kerala State Board of Electricity gave its approval to NPOL for setting up a submersible platform for acoustic characterization and evaluation at the Idukki reservoir for sonar system testing and evaluation.

INS Sagardhwani

It must be noted that the NPOL has its own marine acoustic research vessel known as INS Sagardhwani, which was indigenously built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited.

The vessel is run and maintained by the Indian Navy for DRDO and is based at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. It has a number of special facilities for conducting underwater ocean environmental and acoustic experiments both in shallow and deep waters.

In 1983, the NPOL first started with advanced panoramic sonar hull-mounted (APSOH). So far, it has delivered a number of sonar systems, including Panchendriya, Humsa, and Mihir, among others, which have been fitted onto submarines, surface ships and airborne platforms of the Indian Navy.

