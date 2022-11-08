India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

For the first time, the Indian Army and its US Army counterparts will hold the 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise from November 15-December 2 at Uttarakhand's Auli, which is situated over 9500 feet.

Image: Archive photograph shows Indian soldiers conducting company movement procedures during the annual exercise Yudh Abhyas with the US Army. Photograph: Sgt Daniel Schroeder/US Army Photo

Amidst China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, India has built a new Foreign Training Node (FTN) at a high altitude in Uttarakhand's Auli to carry out wargames with the forces of friendly countries.



Situated just 100 km from the LAC, the newly-created Foreign Training Node will be a habitat for 350 foreign troops and has been developed with all facilities. For the first time, the Indian Army and its US Army counterparts will hold the 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise from November 15-December 2 at Auli, which is situated over 9500 feet.



According to officials, the Foreign Training Node is the brainchild of Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri. Also See: PHOTOS of India-France Garuda VII air drills over Jodhpur

Image: Archive photograph shows Indian soldiers conducting company movement procedures during the annual exercise Yudh Abhyas with the US Army. Photograph: Sgt Daniel Schroeder/US Army Photo