India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'
For the first time, the Indian Army and its US Army counterparts will hold the 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise from November 15-December 2 at Uttarakhand's Auli, which is situated over 9500 feet.
Image: Archive photograph shows Indian soldiers conducting company movement procedures during the annual exercise Yudh Abhyas with the US Army. Photograph: Sgt Daniel Schroeder/US Army Photo
Amidst China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, India has built a new Foreign Training Node (FTN) at a high altitude in Uttarakhand's Auli to carry out wargames with the forces of friendly countries.
Situated just 100 km from the LAC, the newly-created Foreign Training Node will be a habitat for 350 foreign troops and has been developed with all facilities. For the first time, the Indian Army and its US Army counterparts will hold the 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise from November 15-December 2 at Auli, which is situated over 9500 feet.
According to officials, the Foreign Training Node is the brainchild of Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri.
Also See: PHOTOS of India-France Garuda VII air drills over Jodhpur
Image: Archive photograph shows Indian soldiers conducting company movement procedures during the annual exercise Yudh Abhyas with the US Army. Photograph: Sgt Daniel Schroeder/US Army Photo
Indian and US armies will be conducting their 15th edition of the Yudh Abhyas joint military exercise, wherein the Indian Army will display strategies and tactics that they use in high-altitude or mountain warfare. The US Army will showcase its technological prowess that can be deployed and used in mountainous terrain.
Initiated in 2004, the exercise Yudh Abhyas is held alternately in both countries. In India, the last edition was held at Mahajan Field Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner.
It should also be noted that the special forces of the two armies held the 'Vajra Prahar' exercise in August this year at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh.
Also Read: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them
Also Read: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers