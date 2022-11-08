Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

POSHAN Tracker is an incredible way to see how technology and innovation can change lives at scale, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra says in a video shared by Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Actor Priyanka Chopra hails Narendra Modi government's POSHAN (nutrition) Tracker mobile app. "The mobile app was introduced in 2020 and provides very easy access not just to Anganwadi workers but also to keep track of the number of multiple beneficiaries, children, or mothers. Instead of using the manual register that we have seen during my travels with UNICEF in many parts of the world, this POSHAN Tracker is an incredible way to see how technology and innovation can change lives at scale," Priyanka is heard saying in a video shared by Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Priyanka, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

