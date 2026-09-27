BJP spokesperson NV Subhash slams Mamata Banerjee's outreach to the CPI(M), calling it a desperate move for power after her party's poor electoral performance in West Bengal. He said the alliance is only for political survival.

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash launched a sharp attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the CPI(M), alleging that both were coming together purely out of desperation to retain power after suffering electoral setbacks. He said Banerjee's outreach to the CPI(M) came after her party's poor electoral performance in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee has lost miserably in West Bengal. And at the same time, she is opening dialogue with the bitter opposition party CPI. She has opened communication with the General Secretary of CPM, Mr Baby," Subhash told ANI.

Alliance to Oppose Constitutional Bodies

He said this outreach reflected the desperation of both sides to hold on to power just to oppose constitutional provisions and the Election Commission (EC). "This shows how desperate both the Communist Party as well as Mamata Banerjee are for power. The forces are now turning into friends, making sure that they are on one platform just to oppose the constitutional provisions, the constitutional authorities, the Election Commission of India," he said.

'Ideology Forgotten for Political Survival'

Subhash alleged that ideological differences had been set aside entirely for the sake of political survival, not to benefit the people of India. "They have become such good friends that they have completely forgotten the ideological affiliations of their political parties. They are only after power. We are not surprised that in the upcoming days, the CPI as well as Mamata Banerjee will join hands to share power only for the benefit of their survival, not for the benefit of the people," he said.

Banerjee's Credibility Questioned

He further alleged that Banerjee had lost credibility among the people of West Bengal, with several of her own leaders having deserted the party. "The people of West Bengal have really taught her a lesson in the recently concluded elections, where Mamata Banerjee has lost her credibility. Not only her, the people have deserted her; the leaders who were with her during her time in power have also left the party because of her different attitude and undemocratic ways of functioning," he said.

Allegations of Political Violence

Subhash also alleged incidents of political violence against BJP workers in the state during Banerjee's tenure. "In West Bengal, during 15 years of incredible rule, Bharatiya Janata Party workers have been assassinated, put in jail, and harassed by many for the benefit of their own survival. This kind of non-ideological coming together of parties for the benefit of sharing power may not be accepted by the people, either in West Bengal or in the rest of the country," he said.