    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    Aaftab was being taken to the FSL lab for his polygraph test when a group of armed men carrying swords gathered around the vehicle and threatened to kill him. Nearly 15 people carried out the attack, and the Delhi police arrested two men. 
     

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    The Border Security Force (BSF) was deployed outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday after a vehicle carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Mehrauli, was attacked by armed men. 

    Aaftab was being taken to the FSL lab for his polygraph test around 6:45 pm on Monday when a group of armed men carrying swords gathered around the vehicle and threatened to kill him. 

    The police van was halted by a car that overtook it. Nearly 15 people carried out the attack, and the Delhi police arrested two men. 

    In the video footage, the police could be seen pulling out their service revolver to disperse the attackers carrying swords. In the following clip, a few attackers claimed they belonged to the right-wing group. 

    National President of the Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, responded to the incident by saying, "Whatever these activists have done is in response to their personal feelings. The entire country witnessed Poonawala cut the Hindu girl into 35 pieces."

    "The group opposes anything that goes against the Constitution. We support the rule of law," he continued.

    The case has been filed in the Prashant Vihar Police Station regarding the incident. 

    According to FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta, Aaftab's polygraph sessions may continue on Tuesday. "The narco analysis can only begin after the polygraph tests are completed," he continued. It was previously revealed that Aaftab used to do drugs and was also involved in its distribution.

    The weapon allegedly used by Aaftab to chop Walker's body was recovered earlier on Monday by the Delhi Police. Police also found a ring belonging to the victim, which Aaftab allegedly gave to another woman. "Police have recovered the weapon used to chop Shraddha Walker's body," said sources.

    Aaftab has been sent in judicial custody for 13 days and is monitored by cameras around the clock in Tihar Jail. Furthermore, jail officials will keep an eye on him... "Aaftab will not be able to move much in the jail; his exit from the cell will be prohibited for some time," the authorities added. 

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
