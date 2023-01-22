Shraddha murder case: Police files 3,000-page chargesheet, list 100 witnesses, narco test; check details

Shraddha murder case: In the draft chargesheet, Delhi police have included Aaftab Amin Poonawala's confessions, narco test results, and forensic test data. Currently, legal experts are reviewing it.

In the latest development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who reportedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 parts before dispersing it across Delhi, sources said.

According to the sources, the draft paper has testimonies of more than 100 witnesses, and it's based on critical electronic and forensic evidence acquired by authorities throughout their months-long investigation.

In the draft chargesheet, cops also included Aaftab's confessions, narco test results, and forensic test data. Currently, legal experts are reviewing it.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker on May 18, 2022, at their rented Mehrauli flat, in Delhi, after an argument. He had chopped up her body into 35 parts and stored them in a 300-litre fridge. Later, he dumped the body parts over many days in the Mehrauli forest.

Additionally, sources said the saw and blade allegedly used to cut up the body were thrown in the bushes in Gurugram, while the meat cleaver was dumped in the garbage in south Delhi.

A DNA test verified last month that the bones found in the urban jungle were those of Shraddha. The matter came to light when Shraddha's father filed a complaint in Maharashtra, her hometown, in October,

Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker, had not contacted her as he was upset with her interfaith connection with Aaftab Poonawala. The pair met on a dating app and lived together for a few months in Vasai, Mumbai, before moving to Delhi in May last year.

Since November 2022, the 28-year-old has been held in judicial custody. Aaftab previously confessed to a Delhi court that he killed his partner Shraddha Walker 'in the heat of the moment,' sources said.

