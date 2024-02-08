Shooter live-streams firing on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, then ends his life (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot in Dahisar area of Mumbai. The shooter, identified as Mauris Noronha, livestreamed the shooting before the turning the gun on himself.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The shooter, identified as Mauris Noronha, live-streamed the shooting before the turning the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the office of Mauris Noronha, also known as Mauris Bhai, with whom Abhishek had reportedly reconciled after previous personal differences. Abhishek had been invited to Noronha's office for an event.

Initial reports suggest that Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was engaged in a Facebook livestream with Mauris Bhai when the confrontation occurred. During the livestream, Mauris Bhai abruptly ended the conversation and then proceeded to shoot Abhishek three times before fatally shooting himself, according to police statements.

Abhishek was promptly transported to Karuna Hospital for medical treatment. A former corporator and a prominent figure in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, his condition remains critical.

This incident follows a recent shooting involving BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, where they had gathered to address a long-standing land dispute. In the altercation, Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil also sustained injuries.

Mauris is known to operate a voluntary organization in the Borivali area and holds influence within local political circles, although details about his exact role remain unclear.

In the aftermath of the shooting incident, tensions escalated as activists vented their anger by ransacking Mauris's office. The incident has left the Dahisar area on edge, prompting a heightened police presence to maintain order and prevent further unrest.

Reacting to the incident, Aditya Thackeray expressed shock and revealed that Abhishek Ghosalkar had recently met him at Matoshree. Thackeray condemned the prevailing situation and emphasized the urgency of addressing hooliganism from all quarters. He called for a government change in the state, attributing the unrest to a culture of gangsterism that needs to be tackled effectively.