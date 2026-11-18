Now a viral video of a man burning Indian currency to go viral on social media. There's no official verification of whether the notes are real or fake. Keep scrolling to learn more.

What extent would you go to get a few more likes and shares on social media? That's the real question we all need to ask ourselves. Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video shows a man burning bundles of cash to go viral on social media. Whether he is burning real notes or not, that remains unverified. The video was shared across social media platforms and went viral quickly.

Man Burns Money For Social Media Likes

The viral video shows a man sitting with heaps of cash and burning them one after another. The video naturally invoked reactions from the public. Many thought it was a planned prank, while others believed the man was burning cash. The video was posted by an online account with this caption, “Shocking video circulating on social media has sparked a debate over the misuse of Indian currency for social media fame. The video reportedly shows a man burning bundles of currency notes while making a reel, allegedly in an attempt to gain more likes, followers and online attention."

Another part of the caption read, "The incident has raised serious questions about the responsibility of social media creators and whether burning the country’s currency for online popularity is acceptable. Many people are expressing anger over such behaviour, questioning why someone would go to such lengths just for a viral video.”

How Netizen's Reacted!

One wrote, “Children bank of India.”

Another user wrote, “Reels k chakkar mai asli wala na jalade yeh.”

One more user wrote, “Pakka fake notes.”