'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH)

After a performance in Rajasthan recently, Sonu Nigam took to social media to urge politicians to avoid leaving events midway in the future.

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Renowned playback singer-music director Sonu Nigam, who recently attended a concert in Rajasthan's Jaipur, shared a video message for politicians. He urged politicians to avoid attending performances if they can't stay for the whole event. His appeal was followed an incident at the 'Rising Rajasthan' event on Monday, December 9 where several dignitaries, political figures left his performance midway, prompting Nigam to speak out.

“A lot of good people had come for the show; it was a very prestigious event. Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan. The Chief Minister of the state was there, so was the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore). I could not see all of them in the dark; but there were a lot of people,” Sonu Nigam recalled.

Nigam added, “In the middle of the show, I saw that CM saab and the rest of the people got up and left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artistes, then what will the people outside do? In America or elsewhere, I’ve never seen a President leave midway during a performance. At least they would inform before leaving. My humble request to you all is that, if you have to leave like this, then do not come; or at least leave before the show starts.”

Also read: 'Called copywriting as ChatGPT': Bengaluru woman rejects job offer over CEO's behaviour; see VIRAL post

Sonu Nigam expressed his disappointment, calling such actions deeply disrespectful. “Leaving in the middle of an artiste’s performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Goddess Saraswati. In fact, I did not notice you guys leaving. But after you did, I received a lot of messages from people asking me to not do shows like this anymore for politicians where they get up and leave midway. So, I have a request to you, if you have to leave, then do so before the show starts. Do not sit. I know that you are great people and busy as well. You have a lot of work; you handle all the responsibilities; and hence, you should not waste your time for a show. You should leave early. It’s a humble request,” he concluded.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on Platform X

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video anr

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal victim dies gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal

Recent Stories

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones here is the answer gcw

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones? Here’s the answer

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force AJR

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally NTI

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon