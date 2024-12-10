'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH)

Renowned playback singer-music director Sonu Nigam, who recently attended a concert in Rajasthan's Jaipur, shared a video message for politicians. He urged politicians to avoid attending performances if they can't stay for the whole event. His appeal was followed an incident at the 'Rising Rajasthan' event on Monday, December 9 where several dignitaries, political figures left his performance midway, prompting Nigam to speak out.

“A lot of good people had come for the show; it was a very prestigious event. Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan. The Chief Minister of the state was there, so was the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore). I could not see all of them in the dark; but there were a lot of people,” Sonu Nigam recalled.

Nigam added, “In the middle of the show, I saw that CM saab and the rest of the people got up and left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artistes, then what will the people outside do? In America or elsewhere, I’ve never seen a President leave midway during a performance. At least they would inform before leaving. My humble request to you all is that, if you have to leave like this, then do not come; or at least leave before the show starts.”

Sonu Nigam expressed his disappointment, calling such actions deeply disrespectful. “Leaving in the middle of an artiste’s performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Goddess Saraswati. In fact, I did not notice you guys leaving. But after you did, I received a lot of messages from people asking me to not do shows like this anymore for politicians where they get up and leave midway. So, I have a request to you, if you have to leave, then do so before the show starts. Do not sit. I know that you are great people and busy as well. You have a lot of work; you handle all the responsibilities; and hence, you should not waste your time for a show. You should leave early. It’s a humble request,” he concluded.

