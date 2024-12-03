SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH)

A theatre actor in Odisha's Ganjam district was arrested for animal cruelty after killing and eating a live pig on stage during a play, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

A theatre actor in Odisha's Ganjam district has been arrested for animal cruelty after a shocking incident during a play. Bimbadhar Gouda, 45, playing the role of a demon in the Ramayana, ripped the stomach of a live pig on stage and ate its meat. This gruesome act was part of the play, organized by villagers to celebrate Kanjianal Yatra.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with videos of the event going viral on social media. Animal rights activists condemned the act, calling for strong action against those responsible. As a result, the actor and one of the play's organizers were arrested for cruelty to animals and violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

The police are also searching for individuals who displayed snakes during the play, as the state government has prohibited the public display of snakes, even by certified handlers. The arrested organizer's name has not been disclosed.

“We are also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theatre. They will also be arrested soon," Sunny Khokar, Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer, said.

Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli, members of the ruling BJP, strongly condemned the incident in the assembly. The police inspector-in-charge, Srinibas Sethy, confirmed the arrest and stated that the actor's actions were unacceptable.

“We have registered a case against the theatre actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theatre, and arrested him," Srinibas Sethy said.

The acts of animal cruelty was done to bring realism and to attract the audience as a pig was tied to the ceiling of the stage before the actor slit open its stomach to eat some organs in full public display.

