MP CM Mohan Yadav has vowed zero leniency for the accused in the Raisen minor rape case. He praised police for catching the accused, Salman, in an encounter after he tried to flee, and warned of strict action against all lawbreakers.

CM assures zero leniency

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday asserted that the state government would show zero leniency in the case of the accused arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Raisen district. He also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is known for good governance, and the state government knows how to deal with those who disobey this system and can prevent them under the relevant legal provisions.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "Since its inception, our government has established its identity that it is known for good governance, and everyone should live their lives in their own way, in harmony with the governance system. But those who disobey this system, the government knows how to deal with them and can prevent them under the relevant legal provisions."

"I have received information through the Madhya Pradesh Police about the accused, Salman, who raped an innocent girl in Raisen district. Our police will not let him go, and we would not tolerate even the slightest laxity. The way the police caught him in a brief encounter while he was fleeing, it is certain that no one can escape our clutches," the CM said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister further added if anyone tried to break the law in the state, then strict action would be taken against them. "I hope that under our management, there is full potential for development and a spirit of inclusiveness in Madhya Pradesh. But if anyone takes the law into their own hands, we will not spare them," the CM said.

Accused shot during escape attempt

Earlier today, the police were carrying the accused to Raisen and their vehicle got punctured in the Kiratnagar village area near Bhojpur in the early hours of Friday. As he was being shifted to another vehicle, the accused snatched a pistol from an official, fired at the police and tried to flee. In retaliation, the accused was shot in the leg and admitted to Hamidia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Sub Inspector Sunil Singh told ANI, "The accused, Salman, was being taken to Raisen when the vehicle transporting him got punctured. He had to be shifted to another vehicle. During this process, the accused snatched a pistol from an official and attempted to fire at the police. In the crossfire, the accused was shot in the leg, and one police official was also injured. The incident occurred between 3 to 3.30 am."

Details of the crime

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 21 under the jurisdiction of Goharganj police station, where the minor was playing outside her home. The accused, identified as Salman, lured her with chocolates, took her to the forest and raped her. (ANI)