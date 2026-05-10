Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched PMGSY-IV in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, announcing major road, housing, and rural development projects to enhance connectivity and provide housing for all under the PM Awas Yojana.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched PMGSY-IV during the silver jubilee celebration marking 25 years of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at Bherunda in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and announced several major road, housing and rural development projects for the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, along with several public representatives, were present on the occasion.

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Push for Total Connectivity and Housing

This is a significant milestone for rural infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. The launch of the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) and the PM-JANMAN projects highlights a massive push toward total connectivity and housing for the state's most vulnerable populations.

'Gateways to Prosperity'

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said rural roads are not merely routes of connectivity but gateways to prosperity, education, healthcare, markets and employment opportunities. He said the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of villages, the poor, farmers and women.

Project Allocations and Commitments

"With the blessings of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh has received numerous gifts from the Government of India. Under the PMGSY, a budget of Rs 1,763 crore has been allocated for the development of 973 roads, ensuring that no village in Madhya Pradesh remains cut off from connectivity," Chouhan said.

He further added that under the PM Awas Yojana, the government is committed to ensuring housing for all. "We pledge that no poor person shall remain without a roof over their head," he stated. The projects aim to strengthen rural connectivity and expand housing coverage across the state. Chouhan said all eligible roads falling under PMGSY norms in Madhya Pradesh would be approved and no village would remain deprived of road connectivity. Referring to the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, he said efforts would be intensified to make women self-reliant through self-help groups.

Chouhan Slams Opposition

Targeting the Congress, he said the state once faced poor road, electricity and water infrastructure, but Madhya Pradesh has now emerged as a leading state in rural road construction. He also accused the opposition of creating unnecessary confusion over wheat procurement and assured that no eligible farmer would face injustice.

State-Centre Coordination Stressed

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said the state government is working in coordination with the Centre to accelerate development works and every effort would be made to fulfil practical public demands.

MP Felicitated for Performance

During the programme, states and Union Territories showing outstanding performance under PMGSY were also felicitated. Madhya Pradesh secured the top position among large states with 90,766 kilometres of road construction and also ranked first in quality control and maintenance. (ANI)