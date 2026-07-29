Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to MP CM Mohan Yadav clarifying the moong procurement limit under PSS. He stated that 4,54,580 metric tonnes have been approved for MP, which is 87% of the national total, amid ongoing farmer protests.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to clarify the position regarding the procurement of moong under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). This comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh over moong procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the scrapping of the e-token system for fertilisers.

The letter was written in reference to a communication received from Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aadal Singh Kanshana regarding an increase in the quantity of moong procurement during the summer season of 2025-26.

MP gets highest moong procurement allocation

The Union Minister clarified in his letter that for the summer season of 2025-26, a maximum limit of 4,54,580 metric tonnes of moong procurement has already been approved for Madhya Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme. Out of the total 5,23,243 metric tonnes approved for various states this season, 87 per cent has been allocated to Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest in the country.

The total approved quantity nationwide includes 48,298 metric tonnes for Uttar Pradesh, 2,115 metric tonnes for Haryana, 18,250 metric tonnes for Gujarat, and 4,54,580 metric tonnes for Madhya Pradesh.

Procurement rules and historical support

Chouhan stated that under the PM-AASHA scheme guidelines for procurement through PSS, approval is granted up to a 25 per cent limit. According to scheme rules, the central government can purchase up to 25 per cent of a state's production, and any additional procurement beyond that must be carried out by the states themselves. However, even in past years, the central government has consistently provided the maximum permissible support to Madhya Pradesh, with approvals of 2,75,645 metric tonnes in 2021-22, 2,75,645 metric tonnes in 2022-23, 3,30,763 metric tonnes in 2023-24, 4,19,692 metric tonnes in 2024-25, and 4,54,580 metric tonnes in 2025-26.

State urged to expedite procurement

Chouhan stated that according to data received by the central government as of July 29, moong procurement in the state stands at approximately 60,000 metric tonnes. He further stated that, keeping the broader interests of farmers in mind, the state government has been requested to ensure the prompt procurement of the remaining quantity of moong. (ANI)