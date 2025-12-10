Shiv Sena's Shaina NC called Rahul Gandhi a 'serial drama artist' for questioning election results. She urged him to stop spreading 'false narratives' and participate in important Parliament discussions, such as the one on Vande Mataram.

Shaina NC Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Serial Drama Artist'

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "spreading false narratives" after losing elections and instead participate in special discussions in Parliament like the one which took place to commemorate the anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi, the Shiv Sena leader called him a "serial drama artist," and criticised him for repeatedly questioning every aspect of the elections. "Rahul Gandhi is a serial drama artist, sometimes questioning the CEC selection committee, sometimes the Election Commission, sometimes EVMs, sometimes voters, sometimes CCTV, sometimes SIR," she said.

Calling on him to join discussions in Parliament on Vande Mataram, she added, "I want to ask that every election you lose and spread such false narratives, you should also participate in essential debates like Vande Mataram."

Parliament Discusses 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Earlier on Monday, the discussion on 150 years of National Song Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha saw leaders from various political parties highlighting the role played by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's composition in the freedom struggle, with BJP and opposition members also taking potshots at each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the debate and said Vande Mataram energised our freedom movement. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that we are witnessing 150 years of Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is the force that drives us to achieve the dreams our freedom fighters envisioned. Vande Mataram rekindled an idea deeply rooted in India for thousands of years," he said. The Prime Minister said Vande Mataram was the all-encompassing mantra that inspired freedom, sacrifice, strength, purity, dedication, and resilience.

On December 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress during the Rajya Sabha debate on Vande Mataram, saying that the suppression of the national song began during the Indira Gandhi era, when "those who spoke Vande Mataram were imprisoned" and newspapers were shut down.

Today, the discussion on Vande Mataram continued for the third day in Parliament, while the Rajya Sabha continues the discussion and the Lok Sabha discusses electoral reforms. (ANI)