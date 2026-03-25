Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized LoP Rahul Gandhi's absence from a government meeting on the West Asia conflict. Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring retaliated, calling the meet a 'formality' and demanding PM Modi's presence.

Shiv Sena Slams Rahul Gandhi's Absence

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for reportedly skipping a government-convened all-party meeting on the escalating West Asia conflict.

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Naresh Mhaske termed the absence of the Leader of Opposition from the all-party meeting as "unfortunate."

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, while speaking to ANI, said, "Discussions will be taking place on the ongoing conflict and the opposition's suggestions will also be taken, but it is unfortunately, the LoP himself would not be taking part... He just wants to stay in the news by making statements on the Prime Minister..."

On Rahul Gandhi's statement, he further said, "He can't try to resolve issues, and just makes statements on the PM who is working..."

Congress Questions Meeting's Seriousness

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that if the government's All-Party Meeting on the West Asia conflict is only a formality, it should not have been called. "If the All-Party Meeting has been called merely as a formality, then they might as well not have called it. However, if they are serious about an All-Party Meeting, then I believe the Prime Minister of the country should personally participate in it. If the Prime Minister does not participate, then what is the point of such a meeting? In this country, whatever decisions are taken, they are taken by the 'two friends'--Amit Shah and Modi," he said.

Govt Convenes Meetings Amid Crisis

The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 (Wednesday) at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis.

Defence Preparedness Reviewed

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting in the wake of recent global and regional security events, and also to review India's defence preparedness. CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat, and others were also present at the meeting.

Background of the Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.