    Shiv Sena claims BJP conspiracy; confirms Eknath Shinde's rebellion

    "BJP will not be successful. They are just misleading people. The Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan pattern will not be successful in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MLAs are loyal," Sanjay Raut said.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    There is a conspiracy to weaken the Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Tuesday after reports emerged that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi minister Eknath Shinde had 'rebelled' along with 12 other MLA and were hiding in the Le Meridian hotel in Gujarat's Surat.

    Raut said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's conspiracy that involved attempts to unsettle democratically-elected governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is now being repeated in Maharashtra. Raut, however, said that the BJP's attempts would not succeed.

    Also Read: Maha Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde holed up with 12 MLAs at Surat hotel

    "BJP will not be successful. They are just misleading people. The Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan patterns will not be successful in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MLAs are loyal," he said.

    "Shiv Sena has always followed the path of truth. The people's names that are mentioned on the list, a lot of them are in Varsha Bungalow. Gujarat BJP President is behind all this," he added.

    "We are in touch with the MLAs. A number of MLAs want to return. But they have been kept behind barricades, which can happen in Gujarat. I am sure that they will return to the Sena. All these MLAs are old Shiv Sainiks. The Maharashtra Vikas Government is stable and there is nothing to worry about," Raut said.

    With Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls, Maharashtra Congress minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that "an upheaval was going on in the Shiv Sena for nearly a week"

    Also Read: Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister posing a threat to Maharashtra government?

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
