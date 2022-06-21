Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde holed up with 12 MLAs at Surat hotel

    Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly gone incommunicado with 10-12 other MLAs since Monday evening. He is believed to be in Surat and is likely to address the press conference this noon.

    Maharashtra political turmoil Sena minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 11 MLAs
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 9:46 AM IST

    A rebellion has reportedly broken out in Maharashtra after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde reportedly went holed up inside a five-star hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 12 other MLAs. Shinde's actions point towards the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government being in trouble.

    Also Read: Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister posing a threat to the Maha government?

    The disgruntled Shiv Sena minister is likely to address the press conference this noon. Shinde is also in touch with senior BJP leaders, reports said, adding that the MLAs, who are camping at the Le Meridian Hotel since last night, are seemingly unhappy with their leadership

    According to media reports, four of the MLAs are from Shiv Sena while four others are independent MLAs who joined the party after being elected in 2019. The MLA reportedly left Mumbai around 4 pm after the MLC voting ended on Monday, and since then they have been out of reach, reports added.

    The contest was for 10 Council seats and 11 candidates were in the fray. The MLC elections came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, in which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

    The MLC elections saw the Aghadi support base toppling to 151 votes from 169. The BJP received 134 votes from 288 members of the state assembly. The majority mark was 145. To note, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs. The party also has the support of seven independent and smaller parties. The NCP, which had 51 votes in the assembly, secured 57 votes in the Maharashtra state legislative council elections. Congress got 41 out of the 44 votes it officially has in the assembly.

    Cross-voting was evident during the MLC elections. After his victory in the MLC elections, NCP leader Eknath Khadse claimed: "Many people tried to prevent me from coming to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. But my victory has given them a good slap in the face. I got more votes than the quota I needed for victory. I am sure that the majority of these votes came from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Because the NCP had 51 votes. But we got 58 votes. Out of these, I got 29 votes. I got this forward vote from BJP."

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government?

    International Yoga Day 2022 No entry fee at Taj Mahal Agra Fort other monuments today gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, other monuments today

    International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here - adt

    International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence snt

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence

    Recent Stories

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government?

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today: Know how to check, grading system, passing marks, more

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Manchester United star Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain-ayh

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Man United star's Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain

    Prabhas to Allu Arjun, know the salary of these top 8 Telugu actors RBA

    Prabhas to Allu Arjun, know the salary of these top 8 Telugu actors

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon