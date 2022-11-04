Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

    Shiv Sena leaders staged a sit-in protest against temple authorities after broken idols were found outside the temple premises. During the protest, some unidentified people fired shots at Suri. While some of his supporters tended to him, others were seen shooting in the air.

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    The leader of the Shiv Sena, Sudhir Suri, was shot in Amritsar, Punjab, on Friday. The incident occurred outside of a temple in the city. Shiv Sena leaders protested outside the temple when a crowd member approached and shot Suri. After being shot with two bullets, Sudhir Suri was critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

    "Sudhir Suri, the leader of the Shiv Sena, was shot. We've arrived on the spot and are checking everything. The senior officer will brief you," said the police.

    Shiv Sena leaders staged a sit-in protest against temple authorities after broken idols were found outside the temple premises.

    During the protest, some unidentified people fired shots at Suri. While some of his supporters tended to him, others were seen shooting in the air.

    According to sources, the police have arrested the accused. While talking with a police official, the Shiv Sena leader was attacked.

    Suri was reportedly on a hit list and was already guarded by a large posse. The suspected attacker was caught by the crowd and later taken into police custody. The alleged attacker has been identified as Sandeep Singh.

    While reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga slammed Aam Aadmdi Party (AAP) govt, claiming that law and order in Punjab had collapsed. "Law and order in Punjab have collapsed, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in Amritsar firing," he tweeted.

     

     

    Suri made headlines this summer after being arrested for using offensive language against a specific community and provoking religious sentiments.

    He had shared a video on social media in which he and his associates could be heard saying derogatory remarks about the community.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
