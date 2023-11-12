Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shital Mahajan becomes first woman to skydive over North Pole, South Pole and Mount Everest

    Padma Shri awardee Shital Mahajan, with the support of the Reliance Foundation, made history as the first woman globally to complete skydiving expeditions at the North Pole, South Pole, and Mount Everest. She was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women's empowerment

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    Padma Shri awardee Shital Mahajan has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman to undertake skydiving expeditions at the North Pole, the South Pole, and Mount Everest. Shital's feat serves as a powerful testament to the prowess and potential of Indian women. Her remarkable achievement, with support from the Reliance Foundation, had been scheduled to take place between November 7 and November 15, 2023.

    Motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring slogan, "Beti ki Udaan, Desh Ka Swabhimaan" (the flight or success of a girl child is the pride of a nation), Shital embarked on a dream she nurtured since 2007. 

    The Everest Skydive

    The Everest Skydive, a pinnacle in adventure, involved a daring jump from an AS350 B3 chopper in front of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 29,035 feet (8,848 meters). The jump, initiated from 23,000 feet just below Everest, featured parachute openings planned between 16,000 and 18,000 feet AMSL, with landing sites including the Himalayan dreamlands of Syangboche (12,402 ft) and Amadablam Basecamp (15,000 ft), providing an unparalleled aerial adventure.

    This extraordinary experience against the backdrop of the world's highest peaks promised not only an adrenaline rush but also breathtaking views of the picturesque Sherpa settlement. The expedition included acclimatization in high altitudes, visits to Sagarmatha National Park, and landings on the highest drop zones globally, contributing to the uniqueness of the adventure.

    Five days ago, Shital had shared a glimpse of what she was about to achieve, on Instagram

    Himalayan Achievement

    Shital's Everest Skydive expedition resulted in several world and national records, including the highest altitude parachute landing by a woman and the distinction of being the first woman globally to skydive over the three poles—North Pole, South Pole, and Mount Everest.

    Spanning 11 days, the Everest Skydive Itinerary began with Shital's arrival in Kathmandu and will conclude with her departure on November 15. Beyond marking a personal triumph, Shital's expedition contributes significantly to the narrative of Indian women breaking barriers and reaching unprecedented heights. 

    Shital's national records include being the first Indian woman to skydive in front of Mount Everest, achieving the highest altitude parachute landing with a flag, securing the highest altitude parachute landing by an Indian woman, and being the first Indian woman to skydive over the three poles of the world -- the North Pole, the South Pole, and Mount Everest.

    Image: Shital Mahajan/Facebook

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
