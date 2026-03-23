Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned the Satara Zilla Parishad poll disruption, calling it an 'assault on democratic values.' He alleged voters were detained, and CM Devendra Fadnavis has promised a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Shinde Condemns Satara Poll Disruption

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday strongly condemned the alleged disruption during the election for the President of the Satara Zilla Parishad, terming it a 'grave assault on democratic values.'

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According to an official statement, Shinde raised the issue during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature, expressing anger over the reported chaos and questioning the fairness of the electoral process. "Depriving voters of their right to vote is the murder of democracy," Shinde said, calling the incident "extremely serious" and unprecedented in Maharashtra's history.

Allegations of Influencing Election Outcome

As per the statement, Shinde informed the Assembly that he had received calls from Shambhuraj Desai and Makrand Patil prior to the election, who alleged that cases had suddenly been registered against two voters. He said this raised suspicion of attempts to influence the election outcome.

Shinde further stated that he immediately contacted Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Joshi and instructed that no voter should be prevented from casting their vote until the process was completed. However, reports of two voters being detained triggered serious concerns over the integrity of the election.

Condemning the developments, Shinde asserted that preventing voters from exercising their franchise is an attack on the fundamental principles of democracy and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Fadnavis Assures Detailed Inquiry

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Assembly that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the matter. He said strict action would be taken against those found guilty following the investigation.

Gudi Padwa Celebrations

Earlier on Thursday, Shinde participated in the Gudi Padwa celebration in Thane, Maharashtra. Addressing the media, he extended his wishes to everyone on the occassion. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I extend Gudi Padwa, Hindu New Year greetings to all...May this new year be one of happiness, prosperity, joy, and scaling new heights, may it be a journey from resolve to fulfilment..."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also joined thousands of residents in Nagpur for the grand 'Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra' on Thursady organised to mark the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he extended greetings to citizens across the country. (ANI)