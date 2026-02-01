Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticised the Opposition for raising unauthenticated issues. This came as Lok Sabha was disrupted over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the China border, citing an unpublished memoir, which drew strong objections from BJP.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Monday criticised the Opposition for allegedly habitually raising unauthenticated and sensitive issues in Parliament that undermine the nation and for speaking negatively about India abroad.

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament, Shinde emphasised that the House functions under established rules and laws, urging restraint on matters that could affect national interest. "The opposition needs to understand that this House functions according to rules and laws... When sensitive issues are discussed here, issues that haven't been published anywhere else, that haven't been authenticated by anyone, issues that are against their own country, it has become his habit to raise such matters in Parliament. It has become his habit to go outside and speak ill of India," Shinde said.

Lok Sabha Disrupted Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was disrupted repeatedly on Monday and adjourned for the day amid a prolonged stalemate over Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter related to the 2020 border standoff with China, citing a report on an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he was speaking outside the rules of the House.

The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned first till 3 pm, then till 4 pm, and later for the day. Speaker Om Birla ruled that Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book or article. When the House reconvened at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed without mentioning the material, stressing that the House functions according to established rules.

'Rahul Gandhi Should Apologise': Ministers Hit Back

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to demoralise the armed forces. "Our party initiated the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. All of us were seated to hear the speech of LoP Rahul Gandhi. But right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi flouted rules and started quoting from a book whose publication and authenticity of a book is not clearly mentioned. Defence Minister and all of us said that the House will function as per rules and one should speak as per rules...One cannot challenge the Chair. Even after the ruling of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rahul Gandhi kept repeating the same mistake...He wasted half an hour, violated rules and kept saying the same thing. He started speaking on the China border...Can the Congress party bring back the landmass that was captured by China in 1959 and 1962?... Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," he said.

"If someone is born in a known family, are they above the Parliament? Are they above the rules? India is a democratic nation and functions as per rules...Rahul Gandhi doesn't follow any rules. He considers himself above Parliament. Senior Congress leaders got up and started clapping...Rahul Gandhi should use his brain and make his MPs understand to follow the rules. That is my request to him. He should apologise for the sin of Congress with respect to the China border," he added.

Amid Rahul Gandhi's insistence on delivering his intended remarks, Rijiju said the House should also deliberate on "what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to prevent the Congress leader from making such references. (ANI)