Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde praised PM Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill, calling its failure a 'black day'. He accused the opposition of being 'anti-women' and predicted women voters would teach them a lesson in the elections.

Shinde Slams Opposition Over Bill's Failure

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hailed the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic initiative for women's empowerment and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharply criticising the Opposition over the Bill's failure in the Lok Sabha, terming it a "black day in history."

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Referring to the introduction of the Bill, Shinde said, "First of all, I thank and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the Women's Reservation Bill,' he said. He further asserted that the opposition has lost a key opportunity to honour women. ''This was an opportunity for the opposition to respect women and make them self-reliant, which they have lost. This is a very unfortunate incident," Shinde added.

'Congress, Opposition Are Anti-Women'

Highlighting the significance of the legislation and strongly criticising the opposition's conduct, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, "This Bill would have ensured representation for 50 per cent of women in our country, nearly 70 crore women, in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.'' He further alleged that Congress and opposition parties are anti-women and the nation will not tolerate this, '' It was an opportunity to empower women, but the Congress and opposition parties have shown their true anti-women face. I strongly condemn and denounce them. The nation is saying that India will not tolerate insult to women's honour."

He further alleged that the opposition acted against women's interests, stating, "Prime Minister Modi has rightly said that this is like the killing of women's aspirations. The opposition has worked to snatch away women's rights and weaken democracy."

Drawing parallels with electoral outcomes, Shinde added, "Just like the 'Ladli Behna' scheme taught a lesson to the opposition in Maharashtra, similarly women across the country will support Narendra Modi ji and teach the opposition a lesson."

Bill Fails to Secure Majority

The proposed Bill aimed to introduce a 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and extend similar provisions to State Assemblies, Delhi, and Union Territories, including Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Another member, Wilson, said the reservation should be permanent and not dependent on future exercises.

The Constitution Amendment Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday. It received 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

After the Bill was defeated, the government said it would not pursue the two other linked bills.