Shimla District Police seized over 1.8 kg of charas in a significant anti-narcotics operation in Chopal. The drive, initiated under new SSP Gaurav Singh, reflects a strict zero-tolerance policy against drugs. An arrest has been made.

Major Narcotics Seizure and Enforcement Drive

The Shimla District Police announced a significant narcotics detection and enforcement drive, resulting in the seizure of 1.8 kg of charas. The operation, launched under the direction of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh, IPS, reinforces the district police's top priority of preventing and detecting drug-related crimes, in accordance with a strict zero-tolerance policy.

New SSP's Zero-Tolerance Directive

According to the press note, SSP Gaurab Singh, on the very first day of assuming charge, conveyed a strong and clear message to all ranks of the district police that prevention and detection of narcotics (Chitta/Drugs) shall remain one of the top priorities. He directed all field units to work with full dedication, sincerity, and professionalism to fulfil the State Government's commitment and to strictly follow the directions of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari.

Details of the Chopal Operation

A criminal case FIR under Sections 20, 61, and 85 of the ND&PS Act has been registered on the rukka of SI/SHO, Police Station Chopal, District Shimla. On February 9, 2026, a team headed by SHO Chaupal Sub Inspector AMBHI Lal, along with constable Abhishek HHG Sanjiv Kumar, was on routine patrolling duty towards Jhiknipul, Lani, Bamta, and adjoining areas. During patrolling, the police team recovered 1.811 kilograms of Charas, according to the release.

The accused has been arrested in accordance with the law. Further investigation of the case is being conducted by ASI Jagdish Singh, Investigating Officer, as per the release.

Commitment to a Drug-Free District

SSP Gaurav Singh appreciated the efforts of Police Station Chopal and reiterated that Shimla District Police is fully committed to making the district drug-free. He directed all police personnel to work in close coordination and professionalism to curb narcotics trafficking. He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police and share information related to drug activities for the safety and well-being of society.

State Police Reinforces Zero-Tolerance Policy

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari, IPS, stated that Himachal Pradesh Police is firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and drug abuse. He directed all ground-level officers to intensify surveillance, intelligence gathering, and enforcement to eliminate drug networks and protect the state's youth. (ANI)

