A fire broke out at a daily needs store in Chotta Shimla, causing significant damage to goods and fixtures. The blaze, suspected to be from an electrical short circuit, was contained by firefighters and locals, preventing it from spreading. No casualties were reported.

A fire broke out at a shop in Chotta Shimla near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on Saturday morning, causing significant damage to the premises. Swift action by the fire department, supported by local residents, ensured that the blaze was brought under control before it could spread further.

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According to fire officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported. The fire was successfully contained, limiting damage to a single shop.

Official response and investigation

Sub-Fire Officer Bhagat Ram Thakur of Fire Station Chulhasan said the department received information from Regional Fire Officer Nitin Divan about a fire at a construction site near a Gurudwara in the area. "As soon as we got the information, we dispatched the fire crew. The fire has now been completely controlled," he said.

He added that the affected shop belonged to a tenant, Rajesh Pathania, who runs a daily needs store in a building owned by Moti Ram. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have originated from an electrical panel within the shop. "We have extinguished the fire completely. The exact cause is still under investigation," Thakur said, noting that the tenant has suffered losses in the incident.

Local residents also played a crucial role in assisting firefighters in controlling the blaze.

Shopkeeper details extensive damage

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Monu Gupta, who suffered losses in the incident, said he was not present when the fire started and only learned about it from others. "I opened my shop and went downstairs to bring some goods. When I returned, people told me that my shop was on fire. I don't know for sure, but it seems like it was caused by an electrical short circuit. There has been significant damage," he said.

Gupta added that the fire caused extensive damage to goods and wooden fixtures inside the shop. "There has been a lot of damage. There were mixers and other items, and since the shop is made of wood, the damage is extensive," he added.

He also said that several families reside in the building. "About five or six people live upstairs with their families," he said.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage while continuing investigations into the exact cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported. (ANI)