Shimla police have detained 34 accused, including habitual trafficker Khemraj, under the PIT-NDPS Act this year. This is part of a sustained crackdown on repeat drug offenders to prevent them from re-engaging in narcotics-related crimes.

A total of 34 accused have been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act) this year by Shimla district police as part of a sustained crackdown on repeat drug offenders, officials said.

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Habitual Drug Trafficker Detained

Continuing the complaint, police have detained a habitual drug trafficker, Khemraj alias Sunny Walia (40), a resident of Basantpur in Sunni tehsil of the district, under preventive detention provisions of the Act. According to police, the detention was carried out under Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act after due approval from the Himachal Pradesh government. Acting on the detention orders, a team from the Sunni police station, with assistance from the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB), apprehended the accused from the Basantpur area on April 21, 2026. He was subsequently lodged in Adarsh Jail Kanda on April 22, following due legal procedures.

Police Vow Strict Action

Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, said, "Strict and effective implementation of PIT-NDPS Act provisions is being ensured to take preventive action against habitual and repeat drug traffickers, so as to stop them from re-engaging in crimes and to keep them away from society and public spaces."

Details of Accused's Criminal History

Police said the accused has a long criminal history and has been actively involved in narcotics trafficking for years. Four cases under the NDPS Act are registered against him at the Sunni and West Shimla police stations, including cases in 2023, 2024, and 2025 related to possession and trafficking of contraband substances. Additionally, he was also booked in 2015 at Dhalli police station under sections related to house trespass, assault, mischief causing damage, and criminal intimidation.

Officials said the preventive detention was necessitated due to his repeated involvement in drug trafficking and the likelihood of reoffending.

Police added that further action is being carried out as per the law, reaffirming their commitment to curb narcotics-related crimes in the district.