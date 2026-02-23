Anganwadi workers and helpers, affiliated with CITU, staged a major protest in Shimla outside the WCD Directorate, demanding action on long-pending issues like delayed pay, poor facilities, and lack of supplies, warning of intensified agitation.

Members of the Anganwadi workers and Helpers Union, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Project Committee Shimla, staged a strong protest outside the Directorate of Women and Child Development (WCD) in Shimla on Monday, pressing for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the WCD Director.

A large number of Anganwadi workers and helpers participated in the demonstration, expressing resentment over what they termed as the department's indifferent attitude towards their issues. Prominent leaders present during the protest included CITU state president Vijendra Mehra, CITU Shimla district general secretary Amit, secretary Vivek Kashyap, Ranjiv Kuthiyala and Ram Prakash. From the union's Shimla project committee, president Meena Thakur, general secretary Hardei Thakur, treasurer Pushpa, along with Kala, Meena, Babita, Lalita and Dhanshree were also present.

Union Alleges Neglect and Financial Distress

Addressing the gathering, union leaders alleged that Anganwadi workers are being burdened with additional duties without being provided basic facilities. They said that the delayed payment of honorarium for several months has pushed many workers into serious financial distress. The protesters highlighted issues such as outdated and malfunctioning mobile phones, pending recharge reimbursements, shortage of stationery and kitchen supplies, low transportation rates and delays in incentive payments, all of which are adding to the financial burden on workers.

Key Demands Put Forth by Protesters

The union also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for Anganwadi worker Harsha, who died while on duty, along with a compassionate job for a family member. Among other demands, the union sought suspension of offline work until new smartphones or tablets are provided, payment of CBE incentives on the basis of offline bills, resolution of technical glitches in the Poshan Tracker, provision of gas cylinders, uniform allowance, medical leave, holidays and inclusion of entire families under Ayushman cards.

Union Warns of Intensified Agitation

The protesters warned that if the department fails to take prompt and positive action, the union would be compelled to intensify its agitation, holding the department responsible for the consequences. (ANI)